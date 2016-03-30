WARSAW, March 30 Poland's President Andrzej Duda
is working on a new proposal aimed at resolving the issue of
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
The country's financial watchdog said earlier this month
that a bill previously proposed by the president to convert
Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could potentially push one of
Europe's healthier banking sectors into crisis.
The president's office said back then it would take the
watchdog calculations into account in its further works on the
legislation.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)