WARSAW Aug 4 Poland's opposition Law and
Justice party, front-runner in opinion polls to win October's
national election, plans to split the bill for converting Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys more evenly between hard-pressed
homeowners and the banking system.
The PiS party's proposal marks a retreat from its previous
plan that would have left Poland's struggling banks shouldering
a burden that some industry insiders had estimated to be up to
64 billion zlotys ($16.92 billion).
More than half a million Poles took out mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from
low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments
after the value of the franc surged in January.
The issue has become a central theme in campaigning ahead of
polls, given that Swiss franc mortgages are worth some 144
billion zlotys, or about 8 percent of Poland's gross domestic
product.
The PiS proposes converting the mortgages into zlotys at the
same exchange rate as when the debt was taken out, while making
borrowers pay interest on them as if they had been taken out in
zlotys from the start, party member Henryk Kowalczyk told
reporters on Tuesday.
The plan outlined by Kowalczyk would limit the number of
people interested in converting their home loans to zlotys as it
favours those who took them out at the lowest Swiss franc rates.
It also cuts the potential bill facing lenders as loan
holders will have to pay additional interest.
On Tuesday a parliamentary committee approved a draft bill
from Poland's ruling Civic Platform party under which some Swiss
franc mortgage holders would have the option of converting their
debt into zlotys at the current market rate.
Banks would calculate the difference between the value of
the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have had to pay
if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Half of the difference
will be deducted from the mortgage, at the bank's expense.
It is not clear whether the bill will become a law as
elections are fast approaching. Law and Justice submitted
amendments to the bill on Tuesday, but they were rejected by
Civic Platform-controlled parliamentary finance panel.
