WARSAW, July 22 Polish president will soon present his draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, president's spokesman Marek Magierowski said on Friday.

"This project will be proceeded in such a way ... as to help people who feel they are victims of banks, but on the other hand to still maintain the banking sector's stability," Magierowski told private broadcaster Polsat News.

According to media reports, the proposal will likely not be very different to an earlier draft, which assumed that banks will have to give every foreign exchange borrower several options.

These would include returning excessive amount of money banks charged clients when selling them currencies in the past, allowing them to walk away from mortgage in exchange for the house or apartment, or converting the remaining part of the mortgage into zloty-denominated one. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)