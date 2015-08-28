WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's Senate public finance
committee recommended on Thursday to restore the bill on
converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to
its initial version that puts a smaller burden on banks,
Poland's state news agency PAP said.
The Senate, controlled by the ruling Civic Platform (PO)
party, will vote on the bill at its sitting on September 2-4.
Any changes introduced to the bill by the Senate will
require approval of the lower chamber, the Sejm.
Earlier in August, the Sejm amended the bill with votes of
opposition lawmakers and junior coalition partner PSL, doubling
the burden on banks from the conversion to over $5 billion.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)