Fitch Downgrades Bank of Astana and AsiaCredit, Places Eximbank on RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, April 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bank of Astana JSC (BoA) and AsiaCredit Bank JSC (ACB) to 'B-' from 'B'. Fitch has also placed Eximbank Kazakhstan's (Exim) Long-Term IDRs of 'B-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlooks on BoA and ACB are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS, NATIONAL RATINGS ACB The