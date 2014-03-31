* Brazil's Braskem would supply butadiene to planned plant
* France's Michelin would provide licence and know-how
* Plan conditional upon Braskem securing oil supplies
* Deals void if condition not met by June 2015
WARSAW, March 31 Polish chemicals maker Synthos
is planning a synthetic rubber plant in Brazil, based
on Michelin technology, that would use raw materials supplied by
Brazil's top petrochemical company Braskem, Synthos
said.
Synthos also said in statements published on Monday it had
signed a conditional 15-year deal with Braskem worth around 4.5
billion zlotys ($1.49 billion) for the supply of butadiene to
the planned plant.
Synthos said it also signed a conditional 20-year deal with
French tyre maker Michelin, under which Michelin
would grant a licence for the production of synthetic rubber and
transfer the related know-how to Synthos.
"The purchase of Michelin's licence and know-how will lead
to an increase in the group's (Synthos) capacity in terms of
butadiene-based synthetic rubbers to about 80,000 tonnes per
year," Synthos said, adding the plant was planned for 2017.
The Polish company also said it had signed conditional
multi-year deals for the delivery of synthetic rubber to
Michelin and Italy's Pirelli Tyre worth 1.15 billion
zlotys and 1.55 billion zlotys, respectively.
All the deals are conditional on Braskem securing long-term
contracts for the supply of crude oil to its plants. Synthos
said this had so far not been fulfilled and all the deals would
become void if this condition was not met by June 30, next year.
The Polish company added it would have the right to
unilaterally reject the deal with Braskem if the above-mentioned
condition was not met by June 30, 2014.
($1 = 3.0214 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, editing by David Evans)