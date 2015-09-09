KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 9 Poland's main opposition party Law and Justice's (PiS) candidate for Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the budget draft for 2016 is an "election budget," which does not take into account investment needs.

The Polish government preliminarily approved on Monday a draft 2016 budget with a spending limit of 351.5 billion zlotys ($92.8 billion), 2.4 percent higher than this year's limit.

PiS' Beata Szydlo also said that the government's draft bill on Swiss franc mortagage resolution is a form of supporting banks and "not the right way forward."

She added that PiS will present its assumptions for the planned banking tax "very soon." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)