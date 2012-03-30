WARSAW, March 30 Poland's financial watchdog is
trying to persuade Germany's Talanx to get a
secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse before it agrees to
takeovers that will make the company Poland's second-largest
insurer.
Talanx, Germany's third-biggest insurance group which is
considering an initial public offering (IPO), is in the process
of buying Polish insurers Europa and rival Warta. Both
deals are waiting for regulator KNF's approval.
The Europa deal is a joint bid with Japan's Meiji Yasuda
Life.
"We've recently had a good talk with Talanx
representatives," KNF chief Andrzej Jakubiak told Reuters. "We
asked them if it were possible for Talanx to list parallely in
Warsaw."
Jakubiak, who took office last year, is trying to promote
Warsaw listings by foreign companies in an attempt to boost
Eastern Europe's largest bourse. Earlier this month, he urged
the euro zone's top lender Banco Santander to get a
secondary listing in Warsaw as part of its drive to create
Poland's No.3 bank.
Talanx's Polish acquisitions will create a strong challenger
to the country's No.1 insurer PZU and reduce the German
firm's dependence on domestic business and reinsurance.
Last week, Chief Executive Herbert Haas said Talanx, which
also owns a 50.2 percent stake the world's third-biggest
reinsurer, Hannover Re, felt well-prepared for an
IPO, but gave no further details. Talanx has
touted the possibility of an IPO for more than a decade.
Talanx, which has its roots in European industrial insurance
with brands like HDI and Gerling, has been expanding
internationally, buying companies in Argentina, Uruguay, and
Mexico.
Despite big damage claims that hit the insurance industry
last year, the German group posted its second-biggest profit and
achieved return on equity of 10 percent.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Erica Billingham)