WARSAW Dec 14 German insurer Talanx
International is shortlisted in the race for Poland's No.2
insurance group -- Belgian KBC's Warta, Talanx' Chief
Executive Torsten Leue told a news conference on Wednesday.
KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest
assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.16 billion) of state
aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs
and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank
and Warta.
Talanx will face the likes of Vienna Insurance Group
, which said last month it would make a bid for Warta
by the end of the year.
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance CEO Hiroaki Tanooka also said on
Wednesday his company will look into Warta later on after it has
already teamed up with Talanx on purchasing another Polish
insurer, TU Europa.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
