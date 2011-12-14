WARSAW Dec 14 German insurer Talanx International is shortlisted in the race for Poland's No.2 insurance group -- Belgian KBC's Warta, Talanx' Chief Executive Torsten Leue told a news conference on Wednesday.

KBC agreed with the European Commission in 2009 to divest assets after receiving 7 billion euros ($9.16 billion) of state aid during the financial crisis. It hired Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch to sell Polish lender Kredyt Bank and Warta.

Talanx will face the likes of Vienna Insurance Group , which said last month it would make a bid for Warta by the end of the year.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance CEO Hiroaki Tanooka also said on Wednesday his company will look into Warta later on after it has already teamed up with Talanx on purchasing another Polish insurer, TU Europa. ($1 = 0.7641 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski,; writing by Adrian Krajewski)