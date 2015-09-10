WARSAW, Sept 10 Poland's second-biggest power firm Tauron said on Thursday it has submitted an offer to buy assets owned by the troubled state-run Brzeszcze mine.

The already highly-indebted Tauron said it submitted the offer through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) in which it will ultimately hold a 40-percent stake. The rest of the SPV will be controlled by two other state-run entities.

SRK, a state-owned coal mines restructuring company and the current Brzeszcze owner, has announced a public tender to sell the mine, meeting one of the conditions set by Tauron for it to submit an offer.

SRK said there were three offers for Brzeszcze, but did not name the bidders.

Local billionaire Michal Solowow, the main shareholder in Polish chemicals maker Synthos, said earlier this week that company might also submit an offer.

Tauron said previously it would purchase Brzeszcze assets only for a "token sum" in a public tender because of the risk of potentially having to return funds deemed as illegal public aid.

SRK was to restructure the loss-making mines owned earlier by state-run Kompania Weglowa (KW), the European Union's largest coal miner, which stood on the brink of bankruptcy due to falling coal prices and high costs.

Tauron's offer for Brzeszcze is a part of Poland's plan to involve its power groups, mainly coal-run, in KW's rescue.

Finding an investor for Brzeszcze was also a part of an agreement signed at the start of the year between the government and KW's trade unions, who threatened possible strikes. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)