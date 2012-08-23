* Q2 net at $144 mln vs $118 mln expected
* Boosted by $48 mln one-off on long-term contracts
* Q2 power generation down 20 pct y/y to 4.24 TWh
WARSAW, Aug 23 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron
beat market expectations with a 46 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit as it consolidated the results of
power distributor GZE, taken over from Sweden's Vattenfall in
2011, the company said on Thursday.
The state-controlled group's bottom line in April-June
amounted to 468 million zlotys ($144 million) versus
expectations for 383 million zlotys.
Tauron said that compensation for the dissolution of
long-term power supply contracts boosted its result by 155
million zlotys.
The results of Polish utilities are often skewed by their
hard-to-predict accounting moves on long-term supply contracts.
Such contracts were designed by Poland in the 1990s to help
power groups obtain financing from banks for much-needed
investment, but the utilities were required by the European
Union to give them up to liberalise the market.
Second-quarter power generation at Tauron dropped by a fifth
year-on-year to 4.24 TWh as the group's less efficient units
were pushed out of the market by top Polish utility PGE's
new 858-megawatt lignite-fired unit in Belchatow,
launched in September last year.
($1 = 3.2539 Polish zlotys)
