WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's second-biggest power
producer Tauron will buy 47.5 percent of Poludniowy
Koncern Weglowy (PKW) for 310 million zlotys ($102 million) to
take full control of the local coal miner, Tauron said on
Tuesday.
Tauron had a majority stake in PKW before and has now agreed
to buy out the holding of Poland's troubled Kompania Weglowa.
Shares in state-controlled Tauron fell 3 percent in a flat
market immediately after the news was released.
State-owned Kompania Weglowa, which is the biggest hard coal
producer in the European Union, is suffering from record low
coal prices as an economic slowdown has forced clients to cut
production.
It is undergoing restructuring process and planning to sell
some of its assets. In November Kompania Weglowa signed a leter
of intent with coking coal producer JSW to sell one of
its mines in the south of Poland.
($1 = 3.0505 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)