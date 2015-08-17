WIELICZKA, Poland Aug 17 Polish treasury
minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Monday that he expected the
state-run power firm Tauron to agree to take over
ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland in the coming
days.
The Brzeszcze mine was a part of the troubled miner Kompania
Weglowa - the European Union's largest coal miner - but was
transferred to special state-owned company which specialises in
mine restructuring.
Tauron said earlier that it would make an offer to purchase
some Brzeszcze assets for a "token sum," because of the risk of
the miner potentially having to return funds deemed as illegal
public help.
Czerwinski also said that the treasury does not have to sell
stakes in lender PKO BP, insurer PZU and
electricity producer PGE at current low share price
levels.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko)