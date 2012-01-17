WARSAW Jan 17 The Polish government has
approved proposals for a mining tax that would raise 1.8 billion
zlotys ($518.6 million) for state coffers this year, mainly from
Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, the finance
ministry said on Tuesday.
The levy on copper and silver production will come into
force in March if parliament gives final clearance.
Proposals for the tax put forward by Prime Minister Donald
Tusk in November chopped about one-third off the market value of
state-controlled KGHM, which is expected to report record
earnings for 2011 thanks to high copper prices.
The original plans were criticised by the treasury and
economy ministries, which fear it could encourage Europe's
second biggest miner to look beyond Poland's borders for further
production.
($1 = 3.4706 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)