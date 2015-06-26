WARSAW, June 26 Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz
was quoted as saying on Friday that the she wanted to use the
easing of European Union fiscal controls on Warsaw to cut
taxes, as her party seeks to win back support ahead of an autumn
parliamentary election.
"I plan to lower taxes, especially the personal ones. I will
present the project in autumn together with the whole program,"
Kopacz told daily Rzeczpospolita.
"One of the proposals concerning the tax solutions will be
an alternative to the tax-free allowance."
The European Commission recommended in May that Poland no
longer be subject to procedures aimed at cutting its budget
deficits, leaving more leeway in budget construction.
Kopacz's party, the ruling pro-business Civic Platform (PO),
has presided over strong economic growth since 2007.
But its candidate lost in the May presidential election to a
challenger from main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) and
opinion polls show PO may also lose the autumn parliamentary
elections.
PiS candidate for prime minister, Beata Szydlo, said on
Thursday that the conservative party wants to cut the Corporate
Income Tax (CIT) for small companies as part of its wider plan
to boost the economy.
In her interview for Rzeczpospolita, Kopacz added that
countries from outside the euro zone should also be able to
participate in taking key decisions concerning the
common-currency area.
