UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WARSAW, July 23 Poland's parliament, led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has passed a bill imposing a progressive levy on retailers aimed at bolstering the state budget.
The tax, one of PiS's main election promises, will boost the budget by 1.5 billion zlotys ($380 million) annually. It imposes a 0.8 percent levy on monthly revenue between 17 million and 170 million zlotys and 1.4 percent on monthly sales above 170 million.
Poland's fragmented retail market is led by the Biedronka chain, owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins, which competes with Germany's Lidl, UK's Tesco and France's Carrefour and Auchan chains.
The levy, which has to be approved by the president, and a bank asset tax imposed earlier this year form a package aimed at financing the government's social schemes.
The bill was passed late on Friday.
($1 = 3.9708 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources