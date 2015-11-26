WARSAW Nov 26 Poland's new Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha said on Thursday that the planned cut in the corporate tax rate for small and medium entities will not be introduced in 2016.

"It will not be possible to do it," Szalamacha told private ratio Wnet asked whether tax cut to 15 from 19 percent will be implemented next year.

He also said that introducing 0.39 percent-balance sheet bank tax, planned for next year, will bring the state budget 6.0-6.5 billion zlotys ($1.49-1.62 billion) a year. ($1 = 4.0200 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)