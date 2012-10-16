* Poland proposes separate tax on revenue and on income
* Total to amount to around 40 pct of industry's gross
profit
* hopes to tap shale gas reserves to cut reliance on Russia
By Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, Oct 16 Poland will levy taxes on gas and
oil exploration totaling about 40 percent of the sector's gross
profit from 2015, saying this was part of creating a stable
investment framework designed to attract investment in the
country's shale gas reserves.
Central and eastern Europe's largest economy hopes tapping
into previously inaccessible shale gas deposits will reduce its
reliance on costly gas supplies from Russia.
In his policy speech last week, Prime Minister Donald Tusk
said he expected Polish companies to invest 5 billion zlotys
($1.6 billion) in shale gas exploration by 2016 and foreign
investors to contribute a further 50 billion.
Investors, including oil majors such as Chevron Corp
and Marathon Oil Corp, have long been expecting the
government to propose new taxes as part of the shale gas push
but have been waiting on details about the size and structure of
potential levies.
"We are launching this system to ensure that investors who
are currently investing in Poland can feel assured what the
state's strategy in this matter is," the head of the prime
minister's office To m asz Arabski said at a news conference.
"After all, we are talking about billions of zlotys in
investments," Arabski said. "This is why we need to conduct this
debate with open doors. It is very important for us that
investors feel safe and that these investments can be made in a
transparent manner."
Poland plans to impose a tax on gas extraction that will
amount to 5 percent of its value and a crude oil extraction tax
worth 10 percent of its value. It also plans a 25 percent tax on
the surplus of revenue over expenses.
STRIKING A BALANCE
The taxes, which will also apply to Polish companies such as
PGNiG and PKN Orlen, will flow into a
so-called hydrocarbon generation fund and will be spent on
long-term investments.
The new law also assumes the creation of a state-owned
operator that will supervise the exploration industry and will
have a priority in buying exploration licences on the secondary
market.
One local lawyer who advises foreign oil companies investing
in Polish shale said the government's proposals lacked
incentives to encourage investment in the way intended.
Taxation at 40 percent of gross profit "is quite a lot, when
you take into account that companies will still have to pay the
CIT (company tax) at 19 percent and real estate taxes," said
Piotr Spaczynski, partner at law firm Spaczynski, Szczepaniak &
Wspolnicy.
Poland had earlier stressed the importance of striking a
balance between ensuring state control and a fair distribution
of the cash generated from shale gas, and keeping the rules
liberal enough to attract private investors.
Poland relies on Russia's Gazprom for more than
half the gas it consumes. Warsaw wants commercial production of
shale gas to start as soon as possible so it can limit this
dependence.
Poland granted 111 shale exploration licences even as other
countries, including France and Bulgaria, halted shale
exploration pending environmental studies.
Poland had high hopes for shale after a study by the U.S.
Energy Information Association in 2011 estimated its reserves at
5.3 trillion cubic metres, enough to cover domestic demand for
some 300 years.
But estimated reserves were slashed to about a tenth of that
in a government report published in March.