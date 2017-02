WARSAW Oct 16 Poland plans to levy taxes on gas and oil exploration amounting to around 40 percent of the sector's gross profits from 2015, the government said on Tuesday.

Poland plans to impose a tax on gas extraction that will amount to 5 percent of its value and a crude oil extraction tax worth 10 percent of its value.

It also plans a 25 percent tax on the surplus of revenue over expenses. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)