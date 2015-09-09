KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 9 Poland's auction of 4G mobile broadband frequencies is expected to raise 7-8 billion zlotys ($1.9-$2.1 billion) - around five times the initial forecast, telecoms regulator UKE said on Wednesday.

The auction, launched by UKE in February, was originally expected to bring 1.6 billion zlotys into state coffers, but declared bids already total 6.8 billion.

"The auction can stop at any moment if bidding stops. I think it'll yield 7-8 billion zlotys," UKE head Magdalena Gaj said at the Economic Forum in the Polish mountain resort Krynica Zdroj, adding she expected the auction to end next month.

There are four main players in Poland's fiercely competitive mobile market - units of France's Orange, Deutsche Telekom and media group Cyfrowy Polsat, as well as No. 4 player P4.

They are fighting it out for the new 4G faster internet frequencies to satisfy growing consumer demand for streaming video and other data-consuming applications.

Analysts say high prices paid at the auction could translate into higher prices for customers, and also weigh on dividend payouts at market leader Orange Polska, viewed as the most pressed to secure new frequencies.

A 4G frequency sale in the Czech Republic in 2013 was cancelled and repeated by the country's regulator after bids spiralled out of control. But the Polish regulator has no legal power to end the auction before bidding ends.

However, Poland's ministry of administration and digitisation last week launched a public consultation on whether to set a time limit for the auction. The idea is opposed by P4 and Cyfrowy's unit Polkomtel, while the other two players have not commented. The ministry will present its findings next week.

Last month, a 4G frequencies auction in Turkey lasted just one day, and attracted a higher-than-expected 3.96 billion euros ($4.4 billion) worth of bids.

($1 = 3.7574 zlotys; $1 = 0.8943 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Pravin Char)