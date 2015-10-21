WARSAW Oct 21 Moody's Investors Service said the prices offered in Poland's 4G mobile broadband air waves auction was "credit negative" for local telecom operators, as they might have to raise their debt.

Polish operators bid 9.23 billion zlotys ($2.5 billion) for the spectrum licences offered by local telecoms regulator UKE.

"The auction result is credit negative for Polish telecom operators, because the high price offered to buy this spectrum will increase their debt, constrain financial returns and reduce their financial flexibility to fund future expansion," Ivan Palacios, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer at Moody's said in a report.

"The protracted auction process, which started in 2014, has also delayed much-needed investments in the network to bring technology up to date with the rest of Europe," he added.

Orange Polska, the Polish unit of French Orange , is to pay 3.2 billion zlotys ($848.6 million) for new frequencies - the biggest chunk of the joint bids and equal to 82 percent of the Polish group's 2014 core profit EBITDA.

The Polish unit of T-Mobile will pay 2.1 billion zlotys, while another rival, unlisted Play, will pay 1.7 billion.

Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat's Polkomtel , which secured 4G spectrum earlier, is to pay 156 million zlotys for less attractive frequencies, that are complementary to its current offer.

Deutsche Telekom and Orange are now rated Baa1 stable at Moody's, with Polkomtel rated at Ba3 stable, and Play at B2 stable. ($1 = 3.7711 zlotys) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)