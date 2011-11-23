WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's competition
watchdog UOKiK has fined the country's four mobile telecoms
service operators, including units of France Telecom
and Deutsche Telekom, a total of 113 million zlotys
($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV
market.
"The combined fine is related to the Polish mobile TV market
and is not equally distributed among operators," UOKiK
spokeswoman Malgorzata Cieloch said.
Officials at Orange, controlled by France Telecom's TPSA
, Telekom's T-Mobile Polska and Polkomtel
declined to make any immediate comment.
No one at Play, the smallest of the four, was immediately
available to comment.
($1=3.3066 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)