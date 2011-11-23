WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK has fined the country's four mobile telecoms service operators, including units of France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, a total of 113 million zlotys ($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV market.

"The combined fine is related to the Polish mobile TV market and is not equally distributed among operators," UOKiK spokeswoman Malgorzata Cieloch said.

Officials at Orange, controlled by France Telecom's TPSA , Telekom's T-Mobile Polska and Polkomtel declined to make any immediate comment.

No one at Play, the smallest of the four, was immediately available to comment. ($1=3.3066 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)