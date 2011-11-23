(Adds statement, breakdown of fines)
WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's four cellphone
operators, including units of Deutsche Telekom and
France Telecom, have been fined a total of 113 million
zlotys ($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile
TV market.
"All members of the cartel were told to stop their practices
and received fines," Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK said on
Wednesday. The regulator accused the four operators of stymying
the development of the nascent mobile television market.
The companies received fines in line with their market
share, with France Telecom's unit controlled through former
local monopolist TPSA, set to pay 35 million zlotys
and Telekom's T-mobile 34 million.
Polkomtel, recently bought by Polish media mogul
Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, was fined 33.4 million zlotys and Play, the
smallest of the four, 10.7 million.
Officials at Orange, controlled by France Telecom's TPSA
Telekom's T-Mobile Polska and Polkomtel would not comment.
Play was not available to comment.
($1 = 3.3066 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)