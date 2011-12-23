WARSAW Dec 23 Poland is to replace Anna
Strezynska as head of its telecoms regulator (UKE) and plans to
name her successor in late January, the government said on
Friday.
"On Friday ... Administration and Digitalisation Minister
... Michal Boni (was) ... informed of the prime minister's plan
to name a new UKE head," a statement from the Administration and
Digitalisation ministry said.
The motion will be presented to the parliament in early
January so the change can take place by the end of January, said
the ministry, which was established after elections in October.
Strezynska told Reuters she was not informed of the reasons
behind her removal.
She has been known for her campaigns to liberalise the
Polish telecoms market and in the past threatened to force a
split of the country's top telecom operator TPSA, a
unit of France Telecom, saying it was discriminating
against smaller rivals.
In 2009, TPSA and UKE settled their dispute when the
telecoms operator promised some 3 billion zlotys ($883.50
million) in broadband internet infrastructure investments.
A source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday Warsaw
wanted Deputy Administration and Digitalisation Minister
Magdalena Gaj to takeover at UKE.
Three companies -- TPSA's Orange, Deutsche Telekom's
PTC and Polkomtel -- currently have almost 90 percent
of Poland's mobile market. A fourth company -- Play -- now
controls about 9 percent of the market after Strezynska granted
it frequencies in 2007.
($1 = 3.3956 Polish zlotys)
