Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WARSAW Oct 28 Polish telecoms groups Netia , Hawe , MNI , GTS, and PGE's unit Exatel have placed initial bids for Polish railways' phone operator TK Telekom, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Exatel spokeswoman confirmed it placed an offer. The other companies were either not immediately available or declined to comment.
Analysts value TK Telekom at around 400 million zlotys ($131.2 million).
($1 = 3.049 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LIMA, Feb 4 Prosecutors in Peru were preparing to request the arrest of former president Alejandro Toledo on Saturday after uncovering evidence that implicates him in $20 million in bribes that the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win a contract during his government, a source said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.