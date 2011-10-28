WARSAW Oct 28 Polish telecoms groups Netia , Hawe , MNI , GTS, and PGE's unit Exatel have placed initial bids for Polish railways' phone operator TK Telekom, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Exatel spokeswoman confirmed it placed an offer. The other companies were either not immediately available or declined to comment.

Analysts value TK Telekom at around 400 million zlotys ($131.2 million).

($1 = 3.049 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)