WARSAW Feb 15 Orange Polska, Poland's No.1 telecoms operator, expects its revenue to be under pressure this year and plans to fight for market share after one-off social provisions took its fourth-quarter earnings below expectations, it said on Monday.

The operator, a unit of the French Orange group, closed 2015 with revenue of 11.84 billion zlotys ($3.01 billion), down 2.9 percent year-on-year.

It ended the fourth quarter with a net loss of 153 million zlotys, compared to a 141-million zloty loss seen in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.9395 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Adrian Croft)