Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, Sept 24 Polish railways PKP picked local telecoms GTS, Netia, and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its phone operator TK Telekom, PKP said in a statement on Monday.
The state-controlled railway group returned to its previous shortlist after exclusive talks with the consortium of Hawe and IT Polpager came to no avail on Friday.
Analysts value TK Telekom at around 400 million zlotys ($125 million). ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)