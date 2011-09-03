WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's dominant telecom company TPSA has appealed a 128 million euro fine imposed by the European Union's antitrust regulator, the company said in a statement late on Friday.

The European Commission fined TPSA, controlled by France Telecom , in June for preventing or delaying competitors from entering the Polish broadband market between 2005 and 2009.

TPSA asked the European Union's Court of Justice to either lift the fine entirely or reduce it.

According to the commission TPSA proposed unreasonable conditions to rivals, delayed negotiations, rejected orders in an unjustifiable manner and refused to provide reliable and accurate information.

(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Ed Lane)