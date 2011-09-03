PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's dominant telecom company TPSA has appealed a 128 million euro fine imposed by the European Union's antitrust regulator, the company said in a statement late on Friday.
The European Commission fined TPSA, controlled by France Telecom , in June for preventing or delaying competitors from entering the Polish broadband market between 2005 and 2009.
TPSA asked the European Union's Court of Justice to either lift the fine entirely or reduce it.
According to the commission TPSA proposed unreasonable conditions to rivals, delayed negotiations, rejected orders in an unjustifiable manner and refused to provide reliable and accurate information.
(Reporting by Patryk Wasilewski; Editing by Ed Lane)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Talend reports record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism from a top Republican lawmaker and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.