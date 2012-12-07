* CEO expects market to fall by at least 7 pct in 2013

* Sees investments capped at 14 pct of annual revenue

* Plans partner or sale for web arm Wp.pl in the long run (Adds more CEO comments, background)

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Dec 7 France Telecom's Polish unit TPSA expects its home market, which it dominates, to shrink by over 7 percent next year because of economic woes and further regulatory cuts in mobile charges, its top executive said.

TPSA, the former state monopolist, last month cut its forecasts for this year's results and future dividend payout due to economic factors and aggressive competition, dragging its shares to level unseen in nine years.

In his first interview since the profit warning, Chief Executive Maciej Witucki told Reuters the cuts in the fees mobile firms charge each other to terminate calls on their networks would weigh most on the market in 2013.

"The MTR cut alone will lower the value of the 30-billion zloty ($9.4 billion) market by 2 billion," Witucki said referring to the so-called mobile termination rates. "Second, further price cuts are possible, especially in the voice segment.

"I expect a visibly faster decline for the market next year," he said.

He declined to give a specific forecast for the company, which suffered a 3.4-percent decline in sales after the first three quarters of the year.

TPSA has seen profitability in the mobile sector melt away after it was forced to match rivals' unlimited calling and texting plans.

The company had warned that its revenue would shrink by 4-5 percent this year, despite massive marketing spending related to sponsorship under its Orange brand of the Euro 2012 soccer championship.

TPSA has been locked in a price war at home just as its French parent and other European operators struggle for growth against a backdrop of intense regulatory pressure and tough price competition.

Witucki said TPSA would continue to slash costs while also developing its pay TV offering as part of a new three-year strategy it plans to publish in February.

"We have to defend our position on the mobile market, build our standing on the pay-TV front and maximise the number of offers per user," he said. "We will sure continue with cost cuts."

TPSA planned to lay off around 1,100 workers in the second half of 2012 - three times more than in the first half.

While it still intends to buy new fast mobile internet frequencies from the regulator, TPSA generally wants to put a lid on investments, typically at 15-17 percent of its annual revenue.

"We have declared that the level of our investments in relation to revenue will fall to a market standard seen for years in the West, which means it will lower to around 14 percent on revenue," Witucki said.

"With falling revenue next year and at the same time falling investment share, it will be some challenge for us."

One way to address the challenge may lie in some non-core assets, and Witucki said TPSA will ultimately look to sell or find a partner for its Internet arm Wp.pl - Poland's No.2 web portal.

Earlier this year, a publishing joint venture between German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss firm Ringier bought Poland's top Internet portal Onet.pl for 956 million zlotys from local broadcaster TVN. (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)