Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, Sept 11 TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said the French operator's executive Bruno Duthoit will replace its long time chief executive Maciej Witucki on September 19.
The company had already said in the summer it was planning the change but the statement on Wednesday said when the switch would take place.
Regulator-induced competition has hurt Poland's No.1 operator, chipping away at its client base, eating away profits and putting pressure on cash flow and market value.
Witucki had tried to fight against the regulator's cuts to mobile fees. He also made job cuts and introduced other cost-cutting measures, but was unable to fend off competition from Deutsche Telekom, Netia and Polkomtel . (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)