WARSAW Oct 23 Poland's largest telecoms group TPSA sold its web arm and the country's No. 2 Internet portal WP.pl for 375 million zlotys ($123.67 million) to web company O2, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

TPSA expects the deal to be finalised in the first quarter of 2014 and to generate about 180 million zlotys in gross profit next year.

On Tuesday, TPSA said it had received three offers in the tender for WP.pl. The market valued the web arm of France's Orange unit at around 300 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.0322 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; editing by David Evans)