WARSAW, July 24 TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, is replacing its long-serving chief executive Maciej Witucki after a string of disappointing results.

The French operator's executive Bruno Duthoit will take over from Maciej Witucki who is to head the group's supervisory board.

Poland's dominant telecoms group, which on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected 70-percent net profit plunge in the second quarter to 76 million zlotys ($24 million), has cut its dividend twice in recent months due to economic slowdown and brutal competition in the mobile arena.

Analysts had forecast profit of 101 million zlotys.

"In the coming months I will pass on the role of head of the management board to my successor," Witucki said in a statement.

TPSA has shed half its market value since its first profit warning in October to bring its market capitalisation to $3.3 billion.

Sales fell by a tenth to 3.3 billion zlotys, in line with expectations, hit by regulatory cuts in mobile fees as well as due to a high base from a year ago, when TPSA booked additional income as the main operator for the Euro 2012 soccer championships.

Core profit EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell by almost 23 percent, pegging the EBITDA margin at a notch above 30 percent. ($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)