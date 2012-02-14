BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement covering former DirecTV employees in four states
WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA posted a surprising 64-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said it expected to slow its revenue decline this year.
TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, earned 358 million zlotys ($112.7 million). Analysts expected the company to report a 17-percent decline to 181 million.
TPSA expects its revenue decline by no more than 3 percent this year from 4.1 percent in 2011. It forecasts its free cash flow of at least 2 billion zlotys, excluding one-offs, after it secured the planned 2.4 billion last year. ($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON, Feb 17 After ending last year down heavily, the value of London-based Lansdowne Partners' main fund slid again in January after shares in crisis-hit BT Group plunged, a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed.
VILNIUS, Feb 17 Lithuanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into a false report of rape by German soldiers stationed there as part of NATO a mission to deter Russia.