WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA posted a surprising 64-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said it expected to slow its revenue decline this year.

TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, earned 358 million zlotys ($112.7 million). Analysts expected the company to report a 17-percent decline to 181 million.

TPSA expects its revenue decline by no more than 3 percent this year from 4.1 percent in 2011. It forecasts its free cash flow of at least 2 billion zlotys, excluding one-offs, after it secured the planned 2.4 billion last year. ($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)