WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk will nominate Deputy Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski to take charge of the ministry overseeing state assets and their privatisation, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Tusk, whose centrist Civic Platform won a second four-year term in an October election, is expected to announce his new cabinet later on Thursday.

Budzanowski, who will replace Aleksander Grad at the helm of the treasury ministry, was responsible for the energy sector, overseeing state-linked refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos , as well as the country's gas monopoly PGNiG .

Tusk's first government conducted a massive privatisation of state companies, including the flotation of top insurer PZU and utility PGE.

Budzanowski is expected to move forward with the sale of a controlling stake in refiner Lotos, as well as sales of further stakes in utilities, PZU and the country's top lender PKO.

Budzanowski was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)