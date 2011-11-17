WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's Prime Minister
Donald Tusk will nominate Deputy Treasury Minister Mikolaj
Budzanowski to take charge of the ministry overseeing state
assets and their privatisation, two sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
Tusk, whose centrist Civic Platform won a second four-year
term in an October election, is expected to announce his new
cabinet later on Thursday.
Budzanowski, who will replace Aleksander Grad at the helm of
the treasury ministry, was responsible for the energy sector,
overseeing state-linked refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos
, as well as the country's gas monopoly PGNiG
.
Tusk's first government conducted a massive privatisation of
state companies, including the flotation of top insurer PZU
and utility PGE.
Budzanowski is expected to move forward with the sale of a
controlling stake in refiner Lotos, as well as sales
of further stakes in utilities, PZU and the country's top lender
PKO.
Budzanowski was not immediately available for comment.
