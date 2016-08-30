WARSAW Aug 30 A row over a constitutional tribunal that triggered Poland's rating cut is just a political game that will end soon when the tribunal head finishes out his term, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"Today (foreign investors) do not ask about this, they understand that this is an element of a political game, a paper chase, and they see the end of the escalation on the horizon," Morawiecki told private broadcaster TVN24.

"I think that within several months, when the head of the constitutional tribunal leaves, this problem will disappear completely," he said.

Morawiecki also said he had no knowledge if state-run institutions, such as PZU and the PFR fund, were in negotiations aimed at buying Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit.

He repeated, however, that he would be happy if Poland increased its control over the banking sector. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)