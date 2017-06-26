(Repeats June 23 story with no changes to text)
* LNG supplies to be discussed at Trump's visit to Poland
* Poland eyes more U.S. LNG deliveries in future
* U.S. LNG supplies could undermine Gazprom's position
By Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, June 26 Poland hopes a visit from U.S.
President Donald Trump next month will pave the way for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals with U.S. producers, a Polish
government energy official said.
Poland opened its first LNG terminal a year ago in the
Baltic city of Swinoujscie, near the German border, as part of
an effort to cut its dependence on Russian gas and has ambitions
to become a regional gas hub.
State-run Polish gas firm PGNiG received its first
and only U.S. spot delivery of LNG from Cheniere Energy
earlier this month.
U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to lay the groundwork
for new deals to sell LNG to Poland and possibly elsewhere in
Europe during a visit to Warsaw next month, a senior Polish
official said.
"Energy issues are seen as a significant element of security
both in Warsaw and Washington," Piotr Naimski, the government's
official responsible for key energy infrastructure, told Reuters
this week.
"In this sense, for sure the issue of energy cooperation
will be discussed. In particular, this will concern the
possibility of LNG supplies perhaps even to Europe, and
definitely to Poland and the region," Naimski added.
Trump will visit Poland on July 6 on his way to a G20 summit
in Germany. Military and energy security are expected to be the
main topics of talks in Warsaw.
Naimski reiterated that Poland, which consumes around 16
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually, could be reselling
the LNG it takes in Swinoujscie to Ukraine, when a cross-border
link is developed, and then further to southern Europe.
"The highest political level talks are not the ones during
which the issues of specific trade agreements are resolved. They
rather create a certain climate for cooperation," Naimski said.
The only long-term deal PGNiG has regarding LNG supplies is
with Qatargas, which in March agreed to double deliveries to
Poland to 2 million tonnes (3 bcm) per year.
"I would expect that in future, apart from further spot
deliveries, mid- and long-term agreements on U.S. LNG supplies
will also be signed," Naimski said.
The capacity of the Swinoujscie terminal is 5 bcm, which
will be expanded to 7.5 bcm. Considering the 3 bcm of LNG
deliveries from Qatar, there is still room for shipments from
the U.S., Naimski said.
He reiterated that if U.S. LNG supplies are competitive
enough to hit the European market, they could "significantly"
undermine Russia's Gazprom position.
Poland fears Gazprom's plans to double the capacity of the
existing Nord Stream undersea gas pipeline to Europe will
further strengthen its influence in Europe. It has therefore
welcomed proposed U.S. sanctions on Russian energy projects,
including Nord Stream 2.
"The U.S. Senate's proposal is an expression of concern of
the American politicians by the strengthening Russian domination
when it comes to gas supplies to Europe. In Poland we appreciate
that there is an understanding of our stance in the U.S.,"
Naimski said.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)