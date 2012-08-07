WARSAW Aug 7 Poland's top utility PGE
shut down two units at its power plant in Turow for unplanned
maintenance before noon on Monday, grid operator PSE-Operator
said on Tuesday.
A 235-megawatt block will remain shut until August 13 while
a 206-megawatt block will be offline until August 11, the grid
operator said on its daily update of outages.
Another two blocks at Turow representing 496 MW have been
offline since a fire hit the plant on July 24 and are expected
to be back on line on August 14. Turow has a total capacity of
1.9 GW.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn)