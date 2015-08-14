WARSAW Aug 14 Polish private broadcaster TVN plans to redeem 43 million euros ($48 million) worth of its 7.375 percent senior notes due 2020 on Sept 15, TVN said on Friday.

The group has said it wants to buy back all of its outstanding notes due 2018 and 10-20 percent of its outstanding senior notes due 2020 by the end of this year.

TVN, controlled by the U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI), closed the first half of 2015 with its net debt of 1.9 billion zlotys ($506 million) and net debt-to-core profit EBITDA ratio at 3.6 times. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) ($1 = 3.7521 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by Keith Weir)