WARSAW Nov 3 Polish broadcaster TVN and a local unit of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile Polska, said they have entered a strategic partnership and will offer a subscription video-on-demand service.

The companies said the new service will offer live streaming of programmes aired by TVN and movies to subscribers and will be available, among others, on mobile devices operating on Android and iOS. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)