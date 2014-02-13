WARSAW Feb 13 Polish TV broadcaster TVN does not envisage any dividend pay out in 2014-2015, as it plans to buy back shares worth 500 milllion zlotys, its Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

"If the share buy back is approved and implemented we do not plan dividend payouts in the years of the buy back. It is one or the other," John Driscoll told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)