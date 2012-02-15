(Refiles to fix byline with no other changes to text)
* Q4 net profit 12 mln zlotys vs 42 mln expected
* Accounting changes related to pay-TV platform
* Proposes dividend of 0.1 zlotys/share
By Adrian Krajewski
WARSAW, Feb 15 Polish media group TVN
called off its 2012 guidance due to worsening economic
conditions that should hurt the advertising market after
reporting a larger-than-expected fall in fourth quarter net
profit.PA> Canal+..
TVN has changed the accounting treatment of
The group said it expected the Polish television advertising
market to be flat this year, but said it could no longer stand
by its forecast of 11 percent sales growth.
TVN, one of Poland's top two private broadcasters, also
blamed the move on changes within the company after it completes
the planned merger of its loss-making pay-TV platform 'n' with
the Polish unit of Vivendi's
all of its reported results in the fourth quarter except the
bottom line.
For the last three months of the year, the group reported a
net profit of 12 million zlotys ($3.8 million), well below the
42 million expected in a Reuters poll. In all of last year it
had a loss of 317 million zlotys after the weak zloty increased
its foreign-denominated debt.
Its reported revenue in 2011 rose only 2 percent to 1.96
billion zlotys last year, while on a comparable basis it grew 6
percent.
"Considering the exclusion of 'n', the results are weak
because the market is very difficult," said Dariusz Gorski, an
analyst at Bank Zachodni WBK.
Despite the full-year loss, TVN proposed a dividend of 0.1
zlotys per share, higher than the previous year's 0.04 zlotys.
($1 = 3.1838 Polish zlotys)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)