WARSAW, Nov 8 One of Poland's top two private broadcasters, TVN, expects the television advertising market to pick up next year after its third-quarter sales and operating results came in above expectations on Friday.

The group still expects a single-digit dip for the market this year after it fell 5.1 percent in the first three quarters of 2013.

"Development of the macroeconomic environment followed by improving demand and pricing for TV advertising sets our early expectations to low single-digit market growth in 2014," Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.

"Revenue and (core profit) EBITDA performance ... reconfirm the bottoming out of the TV advertising market at the end of this year."

Revenue at TVN, which competes for advertisers' attention with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat's terrestrial arm, fell a notch to 310 million zlotys ($99.19 million) in the third quarter compared to 305 million expected by analysts.

"In the fourth quarter we still observe improving demand for TV advertising," Tellenbach said, adding he saw market recovery and the group's deleveraging translating into improving profitability.

Both its operating profit and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by almost three percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 65 million and 83 million respectively - around 10 million above market forecasts.

But debt refinancing dragged TVN into to a larger than expected third-quarter net loss of 170 million zlotys. The group had paid early 593 million euros worth of senior notes with funds raised in a September bond issue and unit sales.

Faced with a shrinking advertising market, TVN, which stages Polish versions of such formats as MasterChef or Poland's Got Talent, spun off its web and pay-TV businesses last year and moved to cut costs. ($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Elizabeth Piper)