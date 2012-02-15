WARSAW Feb 15 Polish media group TVN missed forecasts with a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit and said it had cancelled 2012 guidance because of market uncertainty.

Net profit fell to 12.4 million zlotys ($3.9 million), compared with a forecast for 42 million.

That left the group with a full-year loss of 317.4 million zlotys. It proposed a special dividend of 0.1 zloty as its moved into the black on core profit (EBITDA) at its pay-TV platform 'n', which it wants to combine with the Polish arm of Vivendi's Canal+.

TVN had expected an 11 percent rise in 2012 sales and saw EBITDA at 770 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1838 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)