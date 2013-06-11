UPDATE 2-Nigerian regulators meet to try and solve Etisalat loan issue
* Etisalat, lenders to meet regulators on Friday (Recasts after regulator's meeting with central bank, adds details, background)
WARSAW, June 11 Poland's No.2 lender Bank Pekao granted Polish broadcaster TVN 25 million euros ($33 million) in debt and opened a 300 million zloty ($93 million) credit line for the company, TVN said on Tuesday.
"The renewable credit line of 300 million zlotys is back-up financing, which will substitute the renewable 300 million zloty line that expired in May 2013," TVN said.
"The cash credit of 25 million euros substitutes the resources used earlier to pay off the remaining amount of mortgage for (TVN headquarters) MBC building." ($1 = 0.7579 euros) ($1 = 3.2368 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Editing Agnieszka Barteczko)
LISBON, March 9 Portugal's government intends to create a new financial supervisor which would carry out bank rescues and take on the role of ensuring the overall stability of the banking system, the finance minister said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, March 9 One of two current members of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission raised questions on Thursday about Snap Inc and other companies that offer shareholders unequal voting rights, saying the agency should "focus on how some innovations may prove detrimental to investors."