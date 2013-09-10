WARSAW, Sept 10 The controlling shareholder of Polish broadcaster TVN plans a bond issue worth 300 million euros ($397.6 million) due 2020 to refinance its existing debt, it said on Tuesday.

PTH, which controls 52.42 percent in TVN, wants to redeem its senior notes due 2017 priced at 11.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)