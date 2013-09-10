BRIEF-Zain Bahrain enters joint venture with YOYO
* Enters joint venture with car-sharing specialist, YOYO Source:(http://bit.ly/2n4oKXV) Further company coverage:
WARSAW, Sept 10 The controlling shareholder of Polish broadcaster TVN plans a bond issue worth 300 million euros ($397.6 million) due 2020 to refinance its existing debt, it said on Tuesday.
PTH, which controls 52.42 percent in TVN, wants to redeem its senior notes due 2017 priced at 11.25 percent. ($1 = 0.7546 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
* Enters joint venture with car-sharing specialist, YOYO Source:(http://bit.ly/2n4oKXV) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 15 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.