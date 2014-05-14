WARSAW May 14 Polish broadcaster TVN
shifted to net profit of 11.14 million zlotys ($3.7 million) in
the first quarter of 2014, in line with analyst forecasts,
thanks to an uptick on the television advertising market, it
said on Wednesday.
A year ago the group reported a net loss of 44 million
zlotys after a weaker zloty raised the costs of its
euro-denominated debt in the face of dire advertising market
conditions.
Earlier this year, TVN announced a looming turn-around in
the television ad market, expecting it to rise from low- to
mid-single digits percentage wise this year and allowing for
share buy-back and debt redemption.
($1 = 3.0501 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)