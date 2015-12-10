WARSAW Dec 10 Poland's Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said on Thursday that she hoped for an agreement with
Britain over welfare benefits for European Union's migrants to
Britain which London wants to curb.
"There are ... issues where we do not have a full agreement,
but I think we will discuss them further," Szydlo told a joint
news conference with British Prime Minister David Cameron in
Warsaw.
"We will talk about them, we will try to resolve them ...
I'm talking about welfare and benefits," Szydlo said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)