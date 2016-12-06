FOREX-Dollar wallows near 7-week lows on Trump protectionism
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
WARSAW Dec 6 Poland's deputy labour minister said on Tuesday he expects the unemployment rate to stay at 8.2 percent in December.
"We hope that the unemployment rate in December will remain at the same level as in November," Stanislaw Szwed told reporters. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.