FOREX-Dollar wallows near 7-week lows on Trump protectionism
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
WARSAW Dec 6 Polish unemployment rate remained at 8.2 percent in November, its lowest level since 1991 and unchanged from October, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry also said in a statement that the number of unemployed amounted to over 1.3 million last month in a 38.4-million country.
Companies submitted 109,000 job offers to employment offices in November, the ministry also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.