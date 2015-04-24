April 24 German automotive parts maker Uniwheels AG

* Uniwheels sets its Warsaw initial public offering (IPO) price at PLN 105 per share, below max price of 119 zlotys

* Price values offer at 504 mln zlotys ($136.6 million), new share issue at 252 mln zlotys

* Individual investors to receive 240,000 shares (5 percent of total), institutional ones to get 4.56 mln shares (95 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6892 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)